Analyzing Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) and Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Free Report) and Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortran and Albany International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortran N/A N/A N/A $0.01 3.27 Albany International $1.23 billion 1.77 $87.62 million $2.48 29.13

Volatility and Risk

Albany International has higher revenue and earnings than Fortran. Fortran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albany International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fortran has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albany International has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortran and Albany International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortran N/A N/A N/A Albany International 6.44% 9.79% 5.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Albany International shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of Fortran shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Albany International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fortran and Albany International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortran 0 0 0 0 0.00 Albany International 1 1 2 1 2.60

Albany International has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Albany International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albany International is more favorable than Fortran.

Summary

Albany International beats Fortran on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements. The company's subsidiaries include The New Telephone Company, Inc.; CCI-Telecom, Inc.; B & L Telephone, LLC; and Fortran Communications, Inc. Fortran Corporation was formerly known as Burke Mills Inc. and changed its name to Fortran Corporation in February 2013. Fortran Corporation was founded in 1948 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications. This segment offers paper machine clothing forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as engineered processing belts; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, France, Brazil, China, Mexico, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.

