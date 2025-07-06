Analyzing Envista (NVST) & The Competition

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) is one of 143 public companies in the “MED PRODUCTS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Envista to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Envista has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Envista’s peers have a beta of 2.72, indicating that their average share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Envista alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Envista and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista -44.90% 4.07% 2.25% Envista Competitors -26.13% -30.12% -6.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

44.3% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Envista shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Envista and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.50 billion -$1.12 billion -3.12 Envista Competitors $2.82 billion $246.11 million 4.20

Envista’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Envista. Envista is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Envista and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 1 9 4 1 2.33 Envista Competitors 762 3706 7494 285 2.60

Envista currently has a consensus target price of $20.23, suggesting a potential downside of 0.78%. As a group, “MED PRODUCTS” companies have a potential upside of 38.06%. Given Envista’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envista has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Envista peers beat Envista on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products. This segment also provides software packages, which include DTX Studio Implant; DTX Studio Lab; and DTX Studio Clinic, a software package offered with its imaging products. It offers its products under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, Ormco, Spark, Orascoptic, Damon, Insignia, AOA brands. The Equipment & Consumables segment provides dental equipment and supplies, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; endodontic systems and related products; restorative materials, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents, and cements; and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, DTX Studio, Kerr, Metrex, Total Care, Pentron, Optibond, Harmonize, Sonicfill, Sybron Endo, and CaviWipes to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. Envista Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.