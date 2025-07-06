Analyzing Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Costco Wholesale and TJX Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costco Wholesale 2.92% 30.48% 10.52% TJX Companies 8.47% 58.81% 15.26%

Dividends

Costco Wholesale pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TJX Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Costco Wholesale pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TJX Companies pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and TJX Companies has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Costco Wholesale has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TJX Companies has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Costco Wholesale and TJX Companies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costco Wholesale $254.45 billion 1.72 $7.37 billion $17.63 55.94 TJX Companies $56.36 billion 2.50 $4.86 billion $4.25 29.64

Costco Wholesale has higher revenue and earnings than TJX Companies. TJX Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costco Wholesale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Costco Wholesale and TJX Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costco Wholesale 0 9 20 0 2.69 TJX Companies 0 1 17 0 2.94

Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus price target of $1,034.79, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. TJX Companies has a consensus price target of $141.53, suggesting a potential upside of 12.35%. Given TJX Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TJX Companies is more favorable than Costco Wholesale.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Costco Wholesale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of TJX Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Costco Wholesale shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of TJX Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Costco Wholesale beats TJX Companies on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It offers merchandise, such as sundries, dry groceries, candies, coolers, freezers, deli, liquor, and tobacco; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, garden and patio products, sporting goods, tires, toys and seasonal products, office supplies, automotive care products, postages, tickets, apparel, small appliances, furniture, domestics, housewares, special order kiosks, and jewelry; and meat, produce, service deli, and bakery products. The company also operates gasoline, pharmacies, optical, food courts, hearing-aid centers, and tire installation centers; and offers business delivery, travel, grocery, and various other services online. It also operates e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Costco Wholesale Corporation in August 1999. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. It offers its products through stores and e-commerce sites. The TJX Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

