Analyzing BioNxt Solutions (BNXTF) and Its Rivals

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNxt Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNxt Solutions $20,000.00 -$3.80 million -10.36 BioNxt Solutions Competitors $31.24 billion $59.21 million -5.93

BioNxt Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioNxt Solutions. BioNxt Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get BioNxt Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BioNxt Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNxt Solutions -19,165.00% N/A -616.01% BioNxt Solutions Competitors -20,305.69% -74.80% -24.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

44.0% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BioNxt Solutions has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNxt Solutions’ peers have a beta of 0.56, meaning that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioNxt Solutions peers beat BioNxt Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About BioNxt Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioNxt Solutions Inc. engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains. In addition, the company offers psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder. Further, it provides analytical testing and consulting services. The company was formerly known as XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to BioNxt Solutions Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNxt Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNxt Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.