Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 6,021.67

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,655 ($77.16).

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($84.60) to GBX 4,700 ($64.13) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($75.04) to GBX 5,300 ($72.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,266.50 ($58.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,420.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,635.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,024.50 ($54.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,474 ($74.69).

(Get Free Report

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.