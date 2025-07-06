Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 6,021.67

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,655 ($77.16).
Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($84.60) to GBX 4,700 ($64.13) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($75.04) to GBX 5,300 ($72.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
