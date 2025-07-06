Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $90.58

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.11.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,108.50. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 25.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of GMS by 33.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

