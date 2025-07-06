Analysts’ Downgrades for July 6th (BGM, BTI, DERM, EXP, FEIM, FRO, HSY, III, LCII, MIRM)

Analysts’ downgrades for Sunday, July 6th:

BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)

was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

