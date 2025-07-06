Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,536,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.