Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 34,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 62,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BIRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allbirds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allbirds from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Allbirds Trading Up 1.0%
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $1.12. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The company had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,817.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,032 shares in the company, valued at $700,928.80. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allbirds by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Allbirds by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
Further Reading
