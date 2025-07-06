Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

