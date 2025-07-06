Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

