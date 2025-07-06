Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $29,254.62 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $29,254.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,724.43. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilysys Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of AGYS opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilysys

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.