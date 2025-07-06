Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,870 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

