Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 13,418 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 6.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $90,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.46.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $274.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $277.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

