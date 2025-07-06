AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lessened by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.6% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7%

ABBV opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.