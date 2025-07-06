AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,754,908,000 after buying an additional 1,424,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,948,000 after buying an additional 983,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,898,000 after buying an additional 778,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $4,459,385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,236,000 after buying an additional 2,299,645 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

