AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lowered by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $189.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $334.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

