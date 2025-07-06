Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 4.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% in the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $236,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $133.70 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.71 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

