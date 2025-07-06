710,000 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,909,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $110.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.29. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

