527 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 145.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

