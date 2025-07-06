460 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Olde Wealth Management LLC

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $94.28 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COP

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.