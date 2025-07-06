3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 747,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,553,000 after purchasing an additional 280,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
3M Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of MMM stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
