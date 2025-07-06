317,826 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 317,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,823,000. HCA Healthcare accounts for 4.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,713 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,461,000 after acquiring an additional 574,239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,727,000 after acquiring an additional 489,916 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 463,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $372.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

