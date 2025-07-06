292 Shares in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,634,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hubbell by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,510,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,347,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,641,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,032,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $414.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.25. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.43 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

