230 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $306,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE SHW opened at $350.16 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $296.40 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.21 and a 200 day moving average of $347.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.