1,873 Shares in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBIL. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

