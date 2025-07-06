1,873 Shares in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBIL. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.05.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.