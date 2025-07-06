11,301 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:BTI opened at $48.35 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

