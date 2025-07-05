World Investment Advisors Sells 336 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $17,949,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $6,142,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $220.27 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $228.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.06%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,212.10. The trade was a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,006. This represents a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRI

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.