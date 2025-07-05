World Investment Advisors Purchases 4,089 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

