World Investment Advisors Purchases 1,189 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 382,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $439.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $438.15. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
