World Investment Advisors Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

World Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,786 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 562,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.52 and a 200-day moving average of $265.65. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

