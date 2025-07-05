World Investment Advisors Has $10.76 Million Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

