World Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $308.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $308.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

