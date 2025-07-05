World Investment Advisors Buys 5,636 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,385,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,574,000 after acquiring an additional 74,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.