World Investment Advisors Acquires 3,918 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

