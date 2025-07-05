World Investment Advisors Acquires 203,655 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2,427.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,655 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of World Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $40,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.67 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $189.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.