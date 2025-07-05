Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 72,917 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $17,424,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,612,163.12. The trade was a 41.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of WDAY opened at $242.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 133.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.67.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Institutional Trading of Workday

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,735,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,341,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.