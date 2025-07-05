William H. Milmoe Sells 300,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Up 0.1%

CELH opened at $46.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 26.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $75,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $72,579,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

