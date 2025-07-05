Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) vs. Howden Joinery (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) and Howden Joinery (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Whirlpool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whirlpool and Howden Joinery”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $16.61 billion 0.37 -$323.00 million $0.14 784.29 Howden Joinery $2.97 billion 2.42 $318.58 million N/A N/A

Howden Joinery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whirlpool.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and Howden Joinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 0.04% 21.38% 3.94% Howden Joinery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Whirlpool and Howden Joinery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 1 2 2 0 2.20 Howden Joinery 0 2 0 1 2.67

Whirlpool currently has a consensus price target of $108.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.28%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Howden Joinery.

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Howden Joinery pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Whirlpool pays out 5,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Howden Joinery on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Hotpoint, Indesit, InSinkErator, Yummly, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Ignis, Privileg, Eslabon de Lujo, and Acros brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

About Howden Joinery

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

