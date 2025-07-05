Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

