Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Has $863,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.