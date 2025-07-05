Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Has $11.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 6.9% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $674.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $675.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.39.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.