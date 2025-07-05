West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $22.59. West Japan Railway shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 3,664 shares traded.

West Japan Railway Trading Down 2.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.