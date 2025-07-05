Weaver Consulting Group Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,403,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $358.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.