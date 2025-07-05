Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 52 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.93.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $531.02 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.34 and a 200-day moving average of $504.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

