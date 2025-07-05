Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $186,000 in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Hershey by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,578,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,396,000 after buying an additional 154,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,222,000 after buying an additional 87,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

