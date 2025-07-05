Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $171,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $240.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.13. The firm has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,800,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 628,560 shares of company stock valued at $144,455,659 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.