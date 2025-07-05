Wayfinding Financial LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $195.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average of $180.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $222,491.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,623,515.94. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,787 shares of company stock worth $1,782,794 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

