Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price objective on Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,730. This represents a 74.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $188,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,314.40. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,768 shares of company stock worth $3,841,417 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $255.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $255.29. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

