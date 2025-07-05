Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $457.32 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.31 and a 1 year high of $571.42. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.75.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on Watsco in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

